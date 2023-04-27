Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 4.68%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.