Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

FTI stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

