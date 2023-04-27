Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $329.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $339.58.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

