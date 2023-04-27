Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 37.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.87 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.