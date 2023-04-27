Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,654 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.46. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

