Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,893 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,216,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,918,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

