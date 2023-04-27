Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,965 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP raised its position in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,327,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of VVV opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

