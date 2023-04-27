Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 361 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MEDP opened at $203.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.74. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

