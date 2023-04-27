Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 656 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLI were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RLI by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI opened at $140.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

