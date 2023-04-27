Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

NYSE CLH opened at $142.30 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $146.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

