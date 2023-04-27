Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

M opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.