Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $93.44 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

