Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $658.50 million, a PE ratio of -38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.