Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 203 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $75.41 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,264,435. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

