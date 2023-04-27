Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,147 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,147 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roku were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku Price Performance

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $56.56 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

