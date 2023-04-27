Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.