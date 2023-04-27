Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.