10,384 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,384 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Airlines Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

