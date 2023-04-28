144,496 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

COMM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $962.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

