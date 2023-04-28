172,798 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $567.22 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 150.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

