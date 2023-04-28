180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

