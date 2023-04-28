19,498 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Insider Activity
Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 2.6 %
MCB opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $94.60.
Metropolitan Bank Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.