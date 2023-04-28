19,498 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 20,517 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,511.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 20,517 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 in the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCB opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.