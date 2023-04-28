28,405 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after buying an additional 169,304 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 182,354 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Air Lease

Get Rating

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

