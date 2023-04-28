4,584 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
