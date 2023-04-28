57,000 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $19.85.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

