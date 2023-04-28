89,762 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

