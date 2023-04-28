Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 16.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 244.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $36.49 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

