AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

PHDG opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

