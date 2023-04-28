AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $55.10 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

