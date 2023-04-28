AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

