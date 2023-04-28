AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,104 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Crocs Stock Down 15.9 %

Crocs stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

