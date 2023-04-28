AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

