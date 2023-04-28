AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

AGNC opened at $9.78 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

