Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

