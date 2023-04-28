Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 331,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

