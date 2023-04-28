Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 497,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,670,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,353,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

