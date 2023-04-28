Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 27,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of -409.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.