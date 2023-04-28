Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52,419 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 27,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of -409.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

