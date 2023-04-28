Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

