Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,286 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

