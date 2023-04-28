AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $55.32 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

