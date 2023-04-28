Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

