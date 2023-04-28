Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of ADM opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

