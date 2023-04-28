Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $147.65.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

