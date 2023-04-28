Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $125.35 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

