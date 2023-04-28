Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFAR. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,107,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

