Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.0 %

BMI stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $139.33.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

