Bailard Inc. Sells 6,987 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 331,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

