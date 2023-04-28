Bailard Inc. Sells 6,987 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 331,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.
Alphabet Stock Up 3.7 %
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.