Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Balchem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

