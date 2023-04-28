BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt Purchases 700 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BancFirst Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ BANF opened at $79.93 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

